Shunli Hostel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Offering quality accommodations in the restaurants, shopping, sightseeing district of Phuket, Shunli Hostel is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. The property is just 0.2 km away from the city center, and it normally takes about 45 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, Wi-Fi in public areas, shared kitchen, free breakfast. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include towels, flat screen television, internet access – wireless, smoking policy – non-smoking available, air conditioning to help guests recharge after a long day. The property offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including garden. Shunli Hostel is a smart choice for travelers to Phuket, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.