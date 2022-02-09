PHUKET TEST & GO

明珠酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.6
通过
268条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
珍珠酒店长期以来一直是普吉岛中心值得信赖的名字，靠近购物中心、市场和娱乐场所。它最近进行了重大翻修，现在所有客房都提供符合国际标准的现代化设施。它位于普吉镇的正中心，客人可以轻松到达一流的餐厅、购物中心、超市以及大城市的所有现代便利设施。受欢迎的保龄球馆和电影院都在珍珠酒店的步行范围内。前往著名的海滩，如芭东、卡塔和卡伦，可以使用市内所有可用的交通方式轻松安排，只需几分钟。当您继续在明珠酒店预订时，请输入您的入住和离店日期，并请填入我们安全的在线表格。

地址/地图

42 Montri Road, Muang, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

