明珠酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

珍珠酒店长期以来一直是普吉岛中心值得信赖的名字，靠近购物中心、市场和娱乐场所。它最近进行了重大翻修，现在所有客房都提供符合国际标准的现代化设施。它位于普吉镇的正中心，客人可以轻松到达一流的餐厅、购物中心、超市以及大城市的所有现代便利设施。受欢迎的保龄球馆和电影院都在珍珠酒店的步行范围内。前往著名的海滩，如芭东、卡塔和卡伦，可以使用市内所有可用的交通方式轻松安排，只需几分钟。当您继续在明珠酒店预订时，请输入您的入住和离店日期，并请填入我们安全的在线表格。

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 明珠酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 明珠酒店 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。