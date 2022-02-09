Pearl Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

The Pearl Hotel has long been a trusted name in the center of Phuket, close to shopping malls, markets, and entertainment venues. It has recently undergone major renovations, and all rooms now offer modern amenities on par with international standards. Its location in the very center of the town of Phuket puts guests within easy reach of great restaurants, shopping centers, supermarkets, and all the modern conveniences of a large city. A popular bowling alley and cinema complex are within walking distance of the Pearl Hotel. A trip to the famous beaches such as Patong, Kata, and Karon can be easily arranged with all the available modes of transportation in the city and will only take minutes. To continue with your reservation at Pearl Hotel, please enter your arrival and departure dates into our secure online form.