Pearl Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.6
rating with
268 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Pearl Hotel has long been a trusted name in the center of Phuket, close to shopping malls, markets, and entertainment venues. It has recently undergone major renovations, and all rooms now offer modern amenities on par with international standards. Its location in the very center of the town of Phuket puts guests within easy reach of great restaurants, shopping centers, supermarkets, and all the modern conveniences of a large city. A popular bowling alley and cinema complex are within walking distance of the Pearl Hotel. A trip to the famous beaches such as Patong, Kata, and Karon can be easily arranged with all the available modes of transportation in the city and will only take minutes. To continue with your reservation at Pearl Hotel, please enter your arrival and departure dates into our secure online form.

Address / Map

42 Montri Road, Muang, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

