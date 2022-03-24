芭东度假村酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
这家度假村位于普吉岛芭东海滩的正中心，步行不远便可抵达水边以及繁华的购物和夜生活场所。从这里，您可以轻松享受所提供的所有水上运动、潜水旅行、购物或打一场高尔夫球。酒店内的旅游咨询台可以帮助安排多项活动，包括环岛游。酒店提供 325 间配备现代设施的客房，坐落在郁郁葱葱的热带花园中，许多客房享有芭东湾的美景。客人可以在这里的各种食品店品尝当地和国际菜肴。酒店内的设施包括游泳池、网球场、游戏室和草药蒸汽浴室。芭东度假村酒店地理位置优越，方便您游览普吉岛的景点。