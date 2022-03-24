PHUKET TEST & GO

芭东度假村酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
通过
3419条评论进行评分
更新于 March 24, 2022
+47 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

这家度假村位于普吉岛芭东海滩的正中心，步行不远便可抵达水边以及繁华的购物和夜生活场所。从这里，您可以轻松享受所提供的所有水上运动、潜水旅行、购物或打一场高尔夫球。酒店内的旅游咨询台可以帮助安排多项活动，包括环岛游。酒店提供 325 间配备现代设施的客房，坐落在郁郁葱葱的热带花园中，许多客房享有芭东湾的美景。客人可以在这里的各种食品店品尝当地和国际菜肴。酒店内的设施包括游泳池、网球场、游戏室和草药蒸汽浴室。芭东度假村酒店地理位置优越，方便您游览普吉岛的景点。

地址/地图

208 Raj-uthit 200 Pee Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand

