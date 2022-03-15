Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
这家时尚、超现代的酒店是受欢迎的芭东海滩上的一颗光滑的宝石，在繁忙的小镇提供私密、安静的奢华体验。 La Flora Resort Patong 酒店的宽敞客房采用白色、棕色和米色设计，并配有柚木家具和饰面。它们有独立的淋浴间和浴缸，87 平方米的泳池别墅配有您自己的私人泳池。去皮皮岛旅行，在世界上一些最纯净的水域潜水或浮潜，然后在酒店的两个平行游泳池放松，俯瞰安达曼海。一种特别的放松享受是在水疗中心使用天然植物草药进行按摩。