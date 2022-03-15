PHUKET TEST & GO

芭东弗洛拉度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.7
通过
1508条评论进行评分
更新于 March 15, 2022
La Flora Resort Patong - Image 0
La Flora Resort Patong - Image 1
La Flora Resort Patong - Image 2
La Flora Resort Patong - Image 3
La Flora Resort Patong - Image 4
La Flora Resort Patong - Image 5
+47 相片
快速反应

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

这家时尚、超现代的酒店是受欢迎的芭东海滩上的一颗光滑的宝石，在繁忙的小镇提供私密、安静的奢华体验。 La Flora Resort Patong 酒店的宽敞客房采用白色、棕色和米色设计，并配有柚木家具和饰面。它们有独立的淋浴间和浴缸，87 平方米的泳池别墅配有您自己的私人泳池。去皮皮岛旅行，在世界上一些最纯净的水域潜水或浮潜，然后在酒店的两个平行游泳池放松，俯瞰安达曼海。一种特别的放松享受是在水疗中心使用天然植物草药进行按摩。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是芭东弗洛拉度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 芭东弗洛拉度假村
查看所有评论

地址/地图

39 Taweewong Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

合作伙伴酒店

普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

布洛克酒店
8.4

1050 评论
฿-1
工藤酒店
9

279 评论
฿-1
芭东因皮亚娜度假村
8.3

1541 评论
฿-1
C&N酒店
8.3

997 评论
฿-1
BE Rendez Vous
8.6

6 评论
฿-1
我的朋友酒店
8.4

342 评论
฿-1
贝班天堂酒店
7.8

275 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU