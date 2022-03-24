PHUKET TEST & GO

파통 리조트 호텔 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8

3419 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 24, 2022
Patong Resort Hotel - Image 0
Patong Resort Hotel - Image 1
Patong Resort Hotel - Image 2
Patong Resort Hotel - Image 3
Patong Resort Hotel - Image 4
Patong Resort Hotel - Image 5
+47 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

이 리조트는 푸켓의 빠통 비치 한가운데에 위치해 있으며, 물과 번화 한 쇼핑 및 유흥 장소에서 가까운 도보 거리에 있습니다. 여기에서 제공되는 모든 수상 스포츠를 쉽게 즐길 수 있고, 다이빙 여행을 떠나거나 쇼핑을하거나 골프를 치실 수 있습니다. 구내 투어 데스크에서는 섬 호핑을 포함한 여러 활동을 주선 해드립니다. 호텔은 무성한 열대 정원에 자리한 현대적인 편의 시설을 갖춘 325 개의 객실을 제공하며, 많은 객실에서 빠통 베이의 전망을 제공합니다. 이곳에있는 다양한 음식점에서 현지 및 세계 각국의 요리를 맛보실 수 있습니다. 호텔의 구내 시설로는 수영장, 테니스 코트, 게임 룸, 허브 한증막이 있습니다. 파통 리조트 호텔은 푸켓의 명소를 즐길 수있는 훌륭한 위치를 제공합니다.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
파통 리조트 호텔 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 파통 리조트 호텔
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

208 Raj-uthit 200 Pee Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand

파트너 호텔

호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓
8.8
평가
2576 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
7.8
평가
1287 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 카말라 비치 호텔
8.4
평가
886 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SAii 라구나 푸켓
8.8
평가
2617 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
풀만 푸켓 판와 비치 리조트
8.5
평가
1522 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

마이 프렌즈 호텔
8.4
평가
342 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
그랜드 머 큐어 푸켓 빠통
8.4
평가
1011 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
씨앤엔 호텔
8.3
평가
997 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Kudo Hotel
9
평가
279 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Expat Hotel
7.8
평가
689 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
더 랜턴 리조트 빠통
8.2
평가
1706 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
더 플로라 리조트 Patong
8.7
평가
1508 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
BE Rendez Vous
8.6
평가
6 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU