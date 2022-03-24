파통 리조트 호텔 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
이 리조트는 푸켓의 빠통 비치 한가운데에 위치해 있으며, 물과 번화 한 쇼핑 및 유흥 장소에서 가까운 도보 거리에 있습니다. 여기에서 제공되는 모든 수상 스포츠를 쉽게 즐길 수 있고, 다이빙 여행을 떠나거나 쇼핑을하거나 골프를 치실 수 있습니다. 구내 투어 데스크에서는 섬 호핑을 포함한 여러 활동을 주선 해드립니다. 호텔은 무성한 열대 정원에 자리한 현대적인 편의 시설을 갖춘 325 개의 객실을 제공하며, 많은 객실에서 빠통 베이의 전망을 제공합니다. 이곳에있는 다양한 음식점에서 현지 및 세계 각국의 요리를 맛보실 수 있습니다. 호텔의 구내 시설로는 수영장, 테니스 코트, 게임 룸, 허브 한증막이 있습니다. 파통 리조트 호텔은 푸켓의 명소를 즐길 수있는 훌륭한 위치를 제공합니다.