Patong Resort Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

This resort is located in the very heart of Phuket's Patong Beach, just a short stroll from the water and the bustling shopping and nightlife spots. From here, you can easily enjoy all the water sports on offer, head out for dive trips, head out shopping, or go for a game of golf. The on-site tour desk can help arrange several activities including island hopping. The hotel provides 325 rooms with modern amenities, set in lush tropical gardens, and many offering views of the Patong Bay. Guests can sample local and international dishes at the various food outlets available here. On-site facilities at the hotel include a swimming pool, tennis courts, games room, and a herbal steam room. Patong Resort Hotel provides an excellent location from which to enjoy the attractions in Phuket.