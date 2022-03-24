Patong Resort Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

7.8
rating with
3419 reviews
Updated on March 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This resort is located in the very heart of Phuket's Patong Beach, just a short stroll from the water and the bustling shopping and nightlife spots. From here, you can easily enjoy all the water sports on offer, head out for dive trips, head out shopping, or go for a game of golf. The on-site tour desk can help arrange several activities including island hopping. The hotel provides 325 rooms with modern amenities, set in lush tropical gardens, and many offering views of the Patong Bay. Guests can sample local and international dishes at the various food outlets available here. On-site facilities at the hotel include a swimming pool, tennis courts, games room, and a herbal steam room. Patong Resort Hotel provides an excellent location from which to enjoy the attractions in Phuket.

208 Raj-uthit 200 Pee Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand

