PHUKET TEST & GO

Outrigger Surin Beach Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Outrigger Surin Beach Resort - Image 0
Outrigger Surin Beach Resort - Image 1
Outrigger Surin Beach Resort - Image 2
Outrigger Surin Beach Resort - Image 3
Outrigger Surin Beach Resort - Image 4
Outrigger Surin Beach Resort - Image 5
+11 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
฿1,000 เงินฝาก

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Outrigger Surin Beach Resort อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Outrigger Surin Beach Resort จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Surin Studio Balcony 1 King 40
฿25,450 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿19,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿5,950 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,950 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults
Plunge Pool Suite 1 King 50
฿26,850 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿20,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,550 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿6,150 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,150 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Grand Surin Suite 1 King 70
฿28,250 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿21,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,250 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿6,350 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,350 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก

Just a minute’s walk to the Andaman Sea’s turquoise waters and the golden sands of the Surin Beach, the Outrigger Surin Beach Resort provides the perfect setting for that much needed break or romantic getaway. All 60 rooms and suites at this boutique resort reflect the elegance of Thai culture with contemporary lifestyle touches. Guests can choose from a variety of leisure and entertainment facilities including two swimming pools, fitness studio and spa. Our surf-inspired restaurant and rooftop bar offers dining experiences with mesmerizing views of the Phuket sunset.

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • Guests can choose from a variety of leisure and entertainment facilities including two swimming pools, fitness studio and spa. Our surf-inspired restaurant and rooftop bar offers dining experiences with mesmerizing views of the Phuket sunset.
แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Outrigger Surin Beach Resort ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Outrigger Surin Beach Resort
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

121/1 Moo 3, Srisunthorn Road, Cheng Talay, Thalang, Surin, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

โรงแรมโนโวเทล ภูเก็ต กมลา บีช
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
886 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สาย ลากูน่า ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2617 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โฮเทล โคลเวอร์ ป่าตอง ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2576 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดับเบิ้ลทรี บาย ฮิลตัน ภูเก็ต บ้านไทย รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
131 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมแอชลี ฮับ ป่าตอง
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1287 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พูลแมน ภูเก็ต พันวา บีช รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1522 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

โรงแรมทวินปาล์มส์ ภูเก็ต
8.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
520 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ สุรินทร์ ภูเก็ต
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
519 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
อรินนารา บางเทา บีช รีสอร์ท
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
368 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ซันวิง บางเทา บีช
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
841 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
คาซัวรินา ชอร์ส อพาร์ตเมนต์
9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
62 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โฮเทล โคโค่ ภูเก็ต บีช
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
46 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ไดมอนด์ รีสอร์ท ภูเก็ต
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
226 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
กมลา บีช รีสอร์ท. ซันไพร์ม รีสอร์ท
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
955 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU