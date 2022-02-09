Outrigger Surin Beach Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Outrigger Surin Beach Resort อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Outrigger Surin Beach Resort จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Surin Studio Balcony 1 King 40 m² ฿25,450 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿19,650 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿16,750 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿5,950 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,950 - 5th Day Test & Go

Plunge Pool Suite 1 King 50 m² ฿26,850 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿20,650 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿17,550 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿6,150 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,150 - 5th Day Test & Go

Grand Surin Suite 1 King 70 m² ฿28,250 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿21,650 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿16,250 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿6,350 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,350 - 5th Day Test & Go

Just a minute’s walk to the Andaman Sea’s turquoise waters and the golden sands of the Surin Beach, the Outrigger Surin Beach Resort provides the perfect setting for that much needed break or romantic getaway. All 60 rooms and suites at this boutique resort reflect the elegance of Thai culture with contemporary lifestyle touches. Guests can choose from a variety of leisure and entertainment facilities including two swimming pools, fitness studio and spa. Our surf-inspired restaurant and rooftop bar offers dining experiences with mesmerizing views of the Phuket sunset.

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ Guests can choose from a variety of leisure and entertainment facilities including two swimming pools, fitness studio and spa. Our surf-inspired restaurant and rooftop bar offers dining experiences with mesmerizing views of the Phuket sunset.

