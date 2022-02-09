Outrigger Surin Beach Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Just a minute’s walk to the Andaman Sea’s turquoise waters and the golden sands of the Surin Beach, the Outrigger Surin Beach Resort provides the perfect setting for that much needed break or romantic getaway. All 60 rooms and suites at this boutique resort reflect the elegance of Thai culture with contemporary lifestyle touches. Guests can choose from a variety of leisure and entertainment facilities including two swimming pools, fitness studio and spa. Our surf-inspired restaurant and rooftop bar offers dining experiences with mesmerizing views of the Phuket sunset.

Удобства / Особенности Guests can choose from a variety of leisure and entertainment facilities including two swimming pools, fitness studio and spa. Our surf-inspired restaurant and rooftop bar offers dining experiences with mesmerizing views of the Phuket sunset.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX