诺富特普吉岛卡伦海滩度假村及水疗中心 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Novotel Phuket Karon Beach Resort and Spa is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.
游览普吉岛时，您会在诺富特普吉岛卡伦海滩水疗度假村感到宾至如归，这里提供优质的住宿和一流的服务。这家 4.5 星级酒店距市中心仅 6.7 公里，距机场 41.9 公里，每年都吸引着众多旅客。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。在这家普吉岛酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。 24 小时客房服务、所有客房内的免费 Wi-Fi、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁、出租车服务只是诺富特普吉岛卡伦海滩度假村和水疗中心区别于该市其他酒店的部分设施。酒店拥有 224 间布置精美的客房，其中许多客房包括液晶电视/等离子屏幕、独立客厅、互联网接入 - 无线、私人游泳池、互联网接入 - 无线（免费）。我们提供了 5 间餐厅和酒吧供您选择，每间都有自己的特色。在 Ocean 的餐厅品尝异国风味的亚洲美食。或者坐在 Joe Kool's 享用西部美食。下午，加入我们的 Pool Bar 或 Champions 酒吧，享受欢乐时光。此外，酒店提供的一系列休闲活动确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。诺富特普吉岛卡伦海滩度假村和水疗中心是您在普吉岛寻找优质酒店住宿的一站式目的地。