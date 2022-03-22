Novotel Phuket Karon Beach Resort and Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Novotel Phuket Karon Beach Resort and Spa is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



When visiting Phuket, you'll feel right at home at Novotel Phuket Karon Beach Resort and Spa, which offers quality accommodation and great service. With its location just 6.7 km from the city center and 41.9 km from the airport, this 4.5-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service are just a few of the facilities that set Novotel Phuket Karon Beach Resort and Spa apart from other hotels in the city. The hotel features 224 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, separate living room, internet access – wireless, private pool, internet access – wireless (complimentary). We proposes a choice of 5 restaurants and bars, each with its own identity. Discover the exotic flavours of Asian cuisine at Ocean's restaurant. Or sit down at Joe Kool’s and enjoy western’s favourites. In the afternoon, join us at Pool Bar or Champions bar for Happy hours. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Novotel Phuket Karon Beach Resort and Spa is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Phuket.

