卡马拉度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests for Kamala Resotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Kamala Resotel 酒店位于普吉岛的 Kamala 地区，是娱乐和放松的理想场所。从这里，客人可以充分享受这座热闹城市所提供的一切。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。 Kamala Resotel 提供无可挑剔的服务和所有必要的便利设施，让疲惫的旅客充满活力。所有客房均提供免费 Wi-Fi、每日客房清洁、无障碍通道、行李寄存、公共区域 Wi-Fi 等一流设施。走进 28 间温馨的客房之一，摆脱一天的压力，大多数客房都提供一系列便利设施，包括毛巾、清洁产品、拖鞋、额外的卫生间、免费速溶咖啡。无论您是健身爱好者，还是只是在辛苦一天后寻找放松的方式，您都将享受到室外游泳池、日光浴室、花园等休闲设施。在 Kamala Resotel 探索专业服务和各种功能的结合。

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店