PHUKET TEST & GO

Kamala Resotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9
rating with
149 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Kamala Resotel - Image 0
Kamala Resotel - Image 1
Kamala Resotel - Image 2
Kamala Resotel - Image 3
Kamala Resotel - Image 4
Kamala Resotel - Image 5
+17 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests for Kamala Resotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Kamala Resotel is located in the Kamala area of Phuket. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Kamala Resotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas can be enjoyed here. Step into one of 28 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding towels, cleaning products, slippers, additional toilet, complimentary instant coffee. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, solarium, garden. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Kamala Resotel.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Kamala Resotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Kamala Resotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Partner Hotels

Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Sunwing Kamala Beach
8.5
rating with
562 reviews
From ฿-1
Kamala Beach Resort. A Sunprime Resort
8.3
rating with
955 reviews
From ฿-1
The Palms Kamala
8.5
rating with
239 reviews
From ฿-1
At Kamala Hotel
8.9
rating with
130 reviews
From ฿-1
Kamala Beach Residence
8
rating with
29 reviews
From ฿-1
The Pe La Resort Phuket
8.5
rating with
86 reviews
From ฿-1
The Bell Pool Villa Resort Phuket
8.2
rating with
323 reviews
From ฿-1
Cape Sienna Gourmet Hotel & Villas
8.4
rating with
3640 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU