PHUKET TEST & GO

The Bell Pool Villa Resort Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.2
通过
323条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
The Bell Pool Villa Resort Phuket - Image 0
The Bell Pool Villa Resort Phuket - Image 1
The Bell Pool Villa Resort Phuket - Image 2
The Bell Pool Villa Resort Phuket - Image 3
The Bell Pool Villa Resort Phuket - Image 4
The Bell Pool Villa Resort Phuket - Image 5
+22 相片
快速反应
REFUND POLICY
5% 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系The Bell Pool Villa Resort Phuket以优先方式，以及The Bell Pool Villa Resort Phuket从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation Policy: Cxl > 48h before arrival: no charge, full refund. - Cxl < 48h before arrival: full charge, no refund.

Located in Kamala, approximately 30 minutes from the Phuket International Airport, this 5-star accommodation is set along the beautiful Andaman Sea. Consisting of 16 contemporary style pool villas, each villa is spacious and fitted with a Western kitchen, indoor dining area, sofa, Netflix channels, and a home theater system. Outside each villa, there is a balcony where guests can enjoy lovely views from the privacy of their own villas. Spend a day relaxing and rejuvenating at the spa on-site. With a highly qualified babysitting staff available on-site, traveling with little ones are made easy at The Bell Pool Villa Resort Phuket.

便利设施/功能

  • Private pools
  • Villa Host Service
  • In-Villa breakfast
  • In-Villa dining
  • In-Villa Spa treatments
  • In-Villa Isolation in case of positive tests
  • Full resort service
显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是The Bell Pool Villa Resort Phuket的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 The Bell Pool Villa Resort Phuket
查看所有评论

食物菜单图片

地址/地图

41/31 Moo 5 Baan Hua Khuan, Soi Bell, Kathu, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

合作伙伴酒店

普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

卡马拉海滩公寓
8

29 评论
฿-1
Baan Chom View 卡马拉
8.6

13 评论
฿-1
太阳之翼卡马拉海滩
8.5

562 评论
฿-1
棕榈卡马拉
8.5

239 评论
฿-1
在卡马拉酒店
8.9

130 评论
฿-1
普吉岛佩拉度假村
8.5

86 评论
฿-1
西耶纳角美食别墅酒店
8.4

3640 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU