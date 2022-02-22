PHUKET TEST & GO

吉拉波山度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
6.7
通过
253条评论进行评分
更新于 February 22, 2022
+21 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系吉拉波山度假村以优先方式，以及吉拉波山度假村从你会直接收取货款。

Jiraporn Hill Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

距离普吉岛最著名的海滩仅数分钟路程，入住吉拉波恩山度假村意味着您周围环绕着餐饮、购物和娱乐场所。您可以在游泳池旁闲逛、探索岛屿或参加一些水上运动。酒店的旅游咨询台是您计划行程的好地方，或者您可以简单地租一辆自行车并按照自己的节奏移动。度假村的所有客房均设有宽敞的阳台、热水和迷你吧。便利的地理位置使吉拉波恩山度假村成为普吉岛物超所值的选择。

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是吉拉波山度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 吉拉波山度假村
查看所有评论

地址/地图

207/10, Nanai Rd, A. Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

