Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Baan Yuree Resort & Spa 位于芭东受欢迎的旅游海滩。度假村坐落在一座小山上，距离海滩仅几分钟路程，就在西蒙歌舞表演的马路对面。岛上有很多东西，无论是在陆地上还是在水上。度假村的旅游咨询台可以高效地组织所有相关旅行，从寺庙参观和高尔夫到潜水旅行甚至航海。回到度假村后，客人可以在错层泳池旁放松身心，在泳池酒吧小酌一杯，或在按摩浴缸中畅游。房间相当宽敞，每间都设有带户外座位的宽敞阳台。当代泰国设计的 Baan Yuree 度假村和水疗中心将客人置于普吉岛的中心，远离如此受欢迎的目的地带来的噪音。
5.0 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- perfect service
- extremely helpful
- clean room
- delicious food
- great location
- nearest shop is down the hill
Overall it was a great experience, I really recommend this hotel. I had a mistake in my name - and they helped me to fix it ( tho they were not supposed to do this ). Amazing experience.
4.6 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Partial Sea View
正数
- Good quality hotel
- Friendly staff
- Nice pool
- Good breakfast
I choose Baan Yuree Resort because of location and nice view over Patong and the sea. And everything met my expectations. Very friendly and good staff. I also enjoyed the pool, but somebody forget to order more sunshine 😁
4.8 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Partial Sea View
正数
负面的
- Warm and hospitable staff
- Excellent shuttle service
- Beautiful pool
- Spacious room with great view over Patong
- Yummy made to order breakfast
- Older style bathroom
- Not many restaurants close to hotel as closed
Overall, I had a lovely and relaxing stay. The staff were so kind and friendly. The breakfast was a set menu of four choices and delicious. They were great at picking me up and dropping me off in Patong area (including my Covid tests). The pool was particularly nice. The rooms were older but spacious and kept well clean. Great qualify for price. I definitely recommend a stay here.