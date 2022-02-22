Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 지라폰 힐 리조트 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 지라폰 힐 리조트 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Jiraporn Hill Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



푸켓에서 가장 유명한 해변에서 몇 분 거리에 있는 Jiraporn Hill Resort에 머무는 것은 식사, 쇼핑 및 엔터테인먼트 장소로 둘러싸여 있다는 것을 의미합니다. 수영장 옆에서 여유롭게 하루를 보내거나 섬을 탐험하거나 수상 스포츠를 즐겨보세요. 호텔의 투어 데스크는 여행 일정을 계획하기에 좋은 장소입니다. 또는 단순히 자전거를 대여하여 원하는 속도로 이동할 수 있습니다. 리조트의 모든 객실은 넓은 발코니, 온수 및 미니바를 갖추고 있습니다. 편리한 위치 덕분에 Jiraporn Hill Resort은(는) 푸켓에서 가격 대비 가치가 있는 선택이 될 것입니다.

