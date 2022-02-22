Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にジラポーンヒルリゾート 直接連絡し、 ジラポーンヒルリゾートが直接支払いを回収します。

Jiraporn Hill Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

プーケットで最も有名なビーチから数分のジラポーンヒルリゾートでの滞在は、食事、ショッピング、娯楽施設に囲まれていることを意味します。プールサイドでのんびりしたり、島を探索したり、ウォータースポーツに参加したりして一日を過ごしましょう。ホテルのツアーデスクは、旅程を計画するのに最適な場所です。または、自転車を借りて自分のペースで移動することもできます。リゾートの全客室には、広々としたバルコニー、お湯、ミニバーが備わっています。便利なロケーションにあるジラポーンヒルリゾートは、プーケットでお得なホテルです。

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示 190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索

スコア 0.0 /5 未評価 に基づく 0 レビュー 評価 0 優れた 0 とても良い 0 平均 0 貧しい 0 ひどい ジラポーンヒルリゾートゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。 レビューを残す ジラポーンヒルリゾート すべてのレビューを見る ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。