Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Green Harbor Hotel & Service Apartment is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.
酒店距镇中心不远，是您探索芭东及其海滩的绝佳去处。从酒店可轻松抵达购物中心、娱乐区、超市、受欢迎的餐厅和医院。
34 间公寓式客房宽敞明亮，配备一张大床、全尺寸浴室以及自己的私人阳台 - 非常适合享受热带风情的慵懒午后。所有客房均配备周到的设施，如免费无线网络连接、吹风机和卫星/有线频道，以确保无与伦比的舒适感。
绿港酒店及服务式公寓酒店提供无可挑剔的服务以及所有必要的便利设施，让旅客振奋精神。快速入住/退房、洗衣服务和机场接送只是绿港酒店与服务式公寓区别于市内其他酒店的一小部分设施。对于那些需要休息的人，水上运动、空中运动和陆地活动都可以提供。美味和创新的当地美食、咖啡厅和宁静的环境都为绿港酒店及服务式公寓增添了愉快的住宿体验。