Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok以优先方式，以及Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok从你会直接收取货款。

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 最大值 2 Adults Studio Room 30 m² ฿13,750 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,750 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,250 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 最大值 2 Adults 1 Bedroom Deluxe 36 m² ฿16,750 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,250 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,750 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK

One of the most fascinating cities in Southeast Asia, Bangkok is vibrant, colorful, and even mind-boggling at times. Here, gleaming skyscrapers grace the skyline alongside historical temples. Past, present, and future live harmoniously together. Bangkok has it all and is a city that promises to fascinate and thrill. Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok is the ideal spot to start your explorations of the city. Located in Bangkok's bustling Sukhumvit business, shopping, and entertainment district, Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok puts you in the thick of the action while giving you the quiet comfort of a serviced residence. Simply enter your dates of stay and submit our secure online booking form to proceed with your reservation at Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok.

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。