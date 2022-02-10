Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok de manière prioritaire, et Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Pièces All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum de 2 Adults Studio Room 30 m² ฿13,750 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,750 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,250 - 5th Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Maximum de 2 Adults 1 Bedroom Deluxe 36 m² ฿16,750 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,250 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,750 - 5th Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK

One of the most fascinating cities in Southeast Asia, Bangkok is vibrant, colorful, and even mind-boggling at times. Here, gleaming skyscrapers grace the skyline alongside historical temples. Past, present, and future live harmoniously together. Bangkok has it all and is a city that promises to fascinate and thrill. Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok is the ideal spot to start your explorations of the city. Located in Bangkok's bustling Sukhumvit business, shopping, and entertainment district, Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok puts you in the thick of the action while giving you the quiet comfort of a serviced residence. Simply enter your dates of stay and submit our secure online booking form to proceed with your reservation at Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok.

