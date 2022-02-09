BANGKOK TEST & GO

iCheck inn Residence soi 2 - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9
通过
2381条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
iCheck inn Residence soi 2 - Image 0
iCheck inn Residence soi 2 - Image 1
iCheck inn Residence soi 2 - Image 2
iCheck inn Residence soi 2 - Image 3
iCheck inn Residence soi 2 - Image 4
iCheck inn Residence soi 2 - Image 5
+12 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A stylish home for Thailand’s visitors and expats, all units at the iCheck inn Residence soi 2 feature excellent décor with built-in wooden furniture, marble-top finishing, wooden floors, huge windows, kitchenettes, and a private balcony. The room is air conditioned and has a TV set with a VCD/DVD player. Facilities include parking, laundry, and internet access. Located in Sukhumvit Soi 2, one of the bustling business areas of Bangkok, this apartment is within walking distance to the Nana area and a 10-minute walk to BTS Ploenchit. Visitors can enjoy their stay while exploring the sights and sound of central Bangkok. Perched in a 5-star location, the 3.5-star iCheck inn Residence soi 2 is exclusively for those seeking smart, comfortable stays in the capital of Thailand.

地址/地图

71 Monaco Building, Sukhumvit 2, Klongtoey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

