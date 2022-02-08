BANGKOK TEST & GO

Emporium Suites by Chatrium - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.5
通过
5421条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Emporium Suites by Chatrium - Image 0
Emporium Suites by Chatrium - Image 1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium - Image 2
Emporium Suites by Chatrium - Image 3
Emporium Suites by Chatrium - Image 4
Emporium Suites by Chatrium - Image 5
+17 相片
快速反应
100% 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系Emporium Suites by Chatrium以优先方式，以及Emporium Suites by Chatrium从你会直接收取货款。

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 1 Adult
Deluxe Room 55
฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 浴缸
  • 允许健身
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 微波
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 1 Adult
Grand Deluxe Room 65
฿12,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 浴缸
  • 允许健身
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 微波
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 1 Adult
Executive Deluxe Room 80
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 浴缸
  • 允许健身
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 微波
  • 游泳池
  • 洗衣机
  • 工作空间
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 1 Adult
One Bedroom Suite 95
฿14,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 浴缸
  • 允许健身
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 游泳池
  • 洗衣机
  • 工作空间
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 1 Adult
1-Bedroom Deluxe 115
฿15,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 浴缸
  • 允许健身
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 游泳池
  • 洗衣机
  • 工作空间
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 1 Adult
2-Bedroom Suite 135
฿26,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 浴缸
  • 允许健身
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 游泳池
  • 洗衣机
  • 工作空间
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 1 Adult
2-Bedroom Executive Suite 160
฿30,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿15,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 浴缸
  • 允许健身
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 游泳池
  • 洗衣机
  • 工作空间

The 5-star Emporium Suites by Chatrium is located atop the stylish Emporium Shopping Center, gazing out onto the greenery of Benjasiri Park. Located on Sukhumvit Road and attached to the Phrom Phong BTS station, it offers easy access to the rest of Bangkok as well as on-site shopping, entertainment, and restaurants. Rooms are suite style, spacious and elegantly decorated with all commanding spectacular views of Bangkok. Facilities include a free-form swimming pool, outdoor Jacuzzi, fully equipped fitness center and Smart TV for every room type. Offering the ultimate in contemporary luxury living combined with renowned Thai hospitality, Emporium Suites by Chatrium incorporates the convenience of a serviced suite with the amenities and service of a 5-star hotel.

便利设施/功能

  • Business Center
  • Fitness Center
  • Swimming Pool
  • Garden
  • Spa by THANN Sanctuary
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Emporium Suites by Chatrium的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Emporium Suites by Chatrium
查看所有评论

地址/地图

622 Sukhumvit Soi 24, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

