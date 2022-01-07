BANGKOK TEST & GO

Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.1
通过
669条评论进行评分
更新于 March 7, 2022
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+39 相片
快速反应
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Studio Deluxe Room 25
฿5,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 浴缸
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 工作空间
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Studio Executive 32
฿5,700 - 1 Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 微波
  • 洗衣机
  • 工作空间
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Deluxe 40
฿6,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 洗衣机
  • 工作空间

Located in the Sukhumvit area, Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. First-rate services and facilities that define the Ascott International experience await you at Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, airport transfer. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find closet, towels, carpeting, wooden/parqueted flooring, scale. The property offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok is a smart choice for travelers to Bangkok, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
4.8/5
优秀的
基于 1 审查
评分
优秀的
1
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
查看所有评论

🇹🇭Linda

评论于 07/01/2022
到达 30/12/2021
4.8 Studio Executive
正数
  • Breakfast
  • Room size
  • Comfortability
  • WiFi
  • Service
  • Washing/Dryer machine
  • Kitchenette with all necessary utensils
负面的
  • A/C - a little too warm in my opinion and you could not adjust the temperature
  • Blocked view by adjacent building

Overall great service and good choices for breakfast. I had a nice stay in the room even though there was no balcony. The room was big enough and had everything I needed. The AC could be better because sometimes it got too warm and I could not adjust the temperature.

Hotel Offer Brochure

地址/地图

No. 84 Sukhumvit 23 (Prasanmitr), Klongtoey-Nua, Wattana, Bangkok 10110, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4

11540 评论
฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2

2580 评论
฿-1
曼谷素坤逸11巷11号酒店
8.9

830 评论
฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7

3449 评论
฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1

4142 评论
฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5

5421 评论
฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3

815 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU