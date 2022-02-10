BANGKOK TEST & GO

Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2

2580 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 10, 2022
฿5,000 예금

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 2 Adults
Studio Room 30
฿13,750 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,750 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,250 - 5th Day Test & Go
최대 2 Adults
1 Bedroom Deluxe 36
฿16,750 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,250 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
One of the most fascinating cities in Southeast Asia, Bangkok is vibrant, colorful, and even mind-boggling at times. Here, gleaming skyscrapers grace the skyline alongside historical temples. Past, present, and future live harmoniously together. Bangkok has it all and is a city that promises to fascinate and thrill. Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok is the ideal spot to start your explorations of the city. Located in Bangkok's bustling Sukhumvit business, shopping, and entertainment district, Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok puts you in the thick of the action while giving you the quiet comfort of a serviced residence. Simply enter your dates of stay and submit our secure online booking form to proceed with your reservation at Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok.

주소 /지도

38 Sukhumvit 16, Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

