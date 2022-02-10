BANGKOK TEST & GO

Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2
rating with
2580 reviews
Updated on February 10, 2022
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok - Image 0
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok - Image 1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok - Image 2
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok - Image 3
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok - Image 4
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok - Image 5
+28 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
฿5,000 DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok in a prioritized manner, and Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults
Studio Room 30
฿13,750 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,750 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,250 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK
Maximum of 2 Adults
1 Bedroom Deluxe 36
฿16,750 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,250 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

One of the most fascinating cities in Southeast Asia, Bangkok is vibrant, colorful, and even mind-boggling at times. Here, gleaming skyscrapers grace the skyline alongside historical temples. Past, present, and future live harmoniously together. Bangkok has it all and is a city that promises to fascinate and thrill. Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok is the ideal spot to start your explorations of the city. Located in Bangkok's bustling Sukhumvit business, shopping, and entertainment district, Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok puts you in the thick of the action while giving you the quiet comfort of a serviced residence. Simply enter your dates of stay and submit our secure online booking form to proceed with your reservation at Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Hotel Offer Brochure

Address / Map

38 Sukhumvit 16, Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
rating with
6776 reviews
From ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
rating with
4142 reviews
From ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
rating with
3449 reviews
From ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
rating with
11540 reviews
From ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
rating with
669 reviews
From ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
rating with
5421 reviews
From ฿-1
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
rating with
830 reviews
From ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
rating with
14 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU