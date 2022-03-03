Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Boasting a prime location in Sukhumvit at the heart of Bangkok city, The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality is a distinct addition to the Bangkok skyline and a smart choice for travelers. The property is in the city center and the airport is only 45 minutes by car. The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality is also just a stroll away from city’s shopping destinations including Terminal 21 Mall, Robinsons, dining venues, business centers and Asoke BTS skytrain offering easy access to Sukhumvit line. This luxurious five-star lifestyle boutique accommodation boasts 153 rooms that are elegantly decorated with each rooms featuring five star amenities including but not limited to LCD TV, iPhone docking system, ensuite bathrooms, minibar and working station. After exploring the city, you can head back The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality to relax at the rooftop pool with panoramic views of the city skyline or head to Medinii restaurant to savor Italian food with Asian twist. For extravagant list of drinks and authentic Thai food, Bangkok Heightz offers a culinary experience at an elevated level of the 39th floor of The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality.