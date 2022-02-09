Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy Prepayment and cancellation policy: Reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. • All booking is required full prepayment for 7 days prior to arrival • 10% of the booking is Non-refundable. Remaining amount will be refunded in case of Thailand PASS is declined or RT-PCR result indicating COVID-19 detected prior departure (Email verification is required) • Non-refundable Date change of the reservation will be allowed up to 72 hours prior to arrival

Bronze Queen Room 27 m² ฿13,833 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,391 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,590 - 1st Day Test & Go 特征 国际频道 互联网-无线上网 可吸烟房

互联网-无线上网

Silver Room 29 m² ฿14,683 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,771 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,790 - 1st Day Test & Go 最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant 特征 国际频道 互联网-无线上网 可吸烟房

互联网-无线上网

Gold King Room 32 m² ฿15,533 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,151 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,990 - 1st Day Test & Go 最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant 特征 连接房间 国际频道 互联网-无线上网 可吸烟房

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

Gold Double Room 34 m² ฿15,533 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,151 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,990 - 1st Day Test & Go 最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant 特征 连接房间 国际频道 互联网-无线上网 可吸烟房

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

Gold Suite 51 m² ฿18,083 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,291 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,590 - 1st Day Test & Go 最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant 特征 咖啡机 连接房间 家庭套房 国际频道 互联网-无线上网 客厅 可吸烟房

连接房间

家庭套房

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

客厅

可吸烟房

Dream Hotel Bangkok blends the drama of the exotic East with the whimsy of the West. The hotel is located in the heart of Sukhumvit, five minutes from the Asoke BTS and MRT stations and 45 minutes from the international airport. All rooms at Dream Hotel Bangkok feature the finest linens, most comfortable beds, and modern amenities including high speed broadband Internet access (both LAN and wireless), cable LCD televisions, IDD telephones with voicemail and data port, fully stocked mini bar, and preloaded Apple iPod Nano available upon request. Flava Lite serves an eclectic blend of Thai and Western food while the Avatar Spa offers the ultimate in pampering. To make your reservation at the Dream Hotel Bangkok, Bangkok, please use our secure online booking form.

便利设施/功能 Flava Lite Roof Top Restautant & Bar

Fitness 24hr

Roof Top Swimming Pool

