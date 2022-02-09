BANGKOK TEST & GO

Dream Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
通过
11540条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Dream Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
Dream Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
Dream Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
Dream Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
Dream Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
Dream Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+36 相片
快速反应
REFUND POLICY
100% 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 这家酒店最近收到23预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系Dream Hotel Bangkok以优先方式，以及Dream Hotel Bangkok从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy

Prepayment and cancellation policy: Reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. • All booking is required full prepayment for 7 days prior to arrival • 10% of the booking is Non-refundable. Remaining amount will be refunded in case of Thailand PASS is declined or RT-PCR result indicating COVID-19 detected prior departure (Email verification is required) • Non-refundable Date change of the reservation will be allowed up to 72 hours prior to arrival

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 1 Adult
Bronze Queen Room 27
฿13,833 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,391 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,590 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 可吸烟房
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Silver Room 29
฿14,683 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,771 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,790 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 可吸烟房
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Gold King Room 32
฿15,533 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,151 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 连接房间
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 可吸烟房
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Gold Double Room 34
฿15,533 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,151 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 连接房间
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 可吸烟房
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Gold Suite 51
฿18,083 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,291 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,590 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 咖啡机
  • 连接房间
  • 家庭套房
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 可吸烟房

Dream Hotel Bangkok blends the drama of the exotic East with the whimsy of the West. The hotel is located in the heart of Sukhumvit, five minutes from the Asoke BTS and MRT stations and 45 minutes from the international airport. All rooms at Dream Hotel Bangkok feature the finest linens, most comfortable beds, and modern amenities including high speed broadband Internet access (both LAN and wireless), cable LCD televisions, IDD telephones with voicemail and data port, fully stocked mini bar, and preloaded Apple iPod Nano available upon request. Flava Lite serves an eclectic blend of Thai and Western food while the Avatar Spa offers the ultimate in pampering. To make your reservation at the Dream Hotel Bangkok, Bangkok, please use our secure online booking form.

便利设施/功能

  • Flava Lite Roof Top Restautant & Bar
  • Fitness 24hr
  • Roof Top Swimming Pool
显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Dream Hotel Bangkok的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Dream Hotel Bangkok
查看所有评论

食物菜单图片

地址/地图

10 Sukhumvit Soi 15, Klong Toey Nua, Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7

3449 评论
฿-1
曼谷素坤逸11巷11号酒店
8.9

830 评论
฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3

815 评论
฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1

4142 评论
฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4

1762 评论
฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5

5421 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU