BANGKOK TEST & GO

Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2
Bewertung mit
2580 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 10, 2022
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok - Image 0
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok - Image 1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok - Image 2
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok - Image 3
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok - Image 4
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok - Image 5
+28 Fotos
SCHNELLE ANTWORT
฿5,000 ANZAHLUNG

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok , und Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 2 Adults
Studio Room 30
฿13,750 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,750 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,250 - 5th Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK
Maximal von 2 Adults
1 Bedroom Deluxe 36
฿16,750 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,250 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

One of the most fascinating cities in Southeast Asia, Bangkok is vibrant, colorful, and even mind-boggling at times. Here, gleaming skyscrapers grace the skyline alongside historical temples. Past, present, and future live harmoniously together. Bangkok has it all and is a city that promises to fascinate and thrill. Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok is the ideal spot to start your explorations of the city. Located in Bangkok's bustling Sukhumvit business, shopping, and entertainment district, Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok puts you in the thick of the action while giving you the quiet comfort of a serviced residence. Simply enter your dates of stay and submit our secure online booking form to proceed with your reservation at Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Hotel Offer Brochure

Adresse / Karte

38 Sukhumvit 16, Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
Bewertung mit
6776 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
Bewertung mit
4142 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
Bewertung mit
3449 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
Bewertung mit
11540 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
Bewertung mit
669 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
Bewertung mit
5421 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Elf Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
Bewertung mit
830 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
Bewertung mit
14 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU