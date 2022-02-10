BANGKOK TEST & GO

Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2

2580レビューによる評価
更新日 February 10, 2022
迅速な対応
฿5,000 保証金

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にCitadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok 直接連絡し、 Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkokが直接支払いを回収します。

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 2 Adults
Studio Room 30
฿13,750 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,750 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,250 - 5th Day Test & Go
最大 2 Adults
1 Bedroom Deluxe 36
฿16,750 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,250 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
One of the most fascinating cities in Southeast Asia, Bangkok is vibrant, colorful, and even mind-boggling at times. Here, gleaming skyscrapers grace the skyline alongside historical temples. Past, present, and future live harmoniously together. Bangkok has it all and is a city that promises to fascinate and thrill. Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok is the ideal spot to start your explorations of the city. Located in Bangkok's bustling Sukhumvit business, shopping, and entertainment district, Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok puts you in the thick of the action while giving you the quiet comfort of a serviced residence. Simply enter your dates of stay and submit our secure online booking form to proceed with your reservation at Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok.

住所/地図

38 Sukhumvit 16, Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

