Studio Room 30 m²
1 Bedroom Deluxe 36 m²

One of the most fascinating cities in Southeast Asia, Bangkok is vibrant, colorful, and even mind-boggling at times. Here, gleaming skyscrapers grace the skyline alongside historical temples. Past, present, and future live harmoniously together. Bangkok has it all and is a city that promises to fascinate and thrill. Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok is the ideal spot to start your explorations of the city. Located in Bangkok's bustling Sukhumvit business, shopping, and entertainment district, Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok puts you in the thick of the action while giving you the quiet comfort of a serviced residence. Simply enter your dates of stay and submit our secure online booking form to proceed with your reservation at Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok.

