Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华房 25m²
特征
- 7-11购买
- 连接房间
- HDMI电缆
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 未婚夫妇
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe Room 29m²
特征
- 7-11购买
- HDMI电缆
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 未婚夫妇
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Bunk Bed Family 33m²
฿13,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- HDMI电缆
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 未婚夫妇
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Executive Room 36m²
特征
- 7-11购买
- 浴缸
- HDMI电缆
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 微波
- 未婚夫妇
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Family Connect 55m²
特征
- 7-11购买
- 连接房间
- HDMI电缆
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 未婚夫妇
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
曼谷精选推荐之一。曼谷素坤逸11巷11号酒店在曼谷设有餐厅，室外游泳池，健身中心和酒吧。此酒店的设施包括全天候24小时前台服务和客房服务，以及整个酒店的免费WiFi。酒店设有家庭间。
所有客房均配有空调，带卫星频道的平板电视，冰箱，水壶，淋浴，吹风机和书桌。在酒店，客房设有一个衣柜和一间私人浴室。
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11的客人可以享用自助餐或美式早餐。
住宿设有一个露台。
阿拉伯街距离Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11酒店1.4英里，而Emporium购物中心距离酒店1.5英里。最近的机场是廊曼国际机场，距离酒店12.4英里。
便利设施/功能
- Test & Go Package (Day 1) includes:
- Stay in a modern room
- 3 meals per day per person
- 1 time COVID-19 screening test by RT-PCR per person at the Hotel
- One complimentary antigen test kit (ATK) per person
- Complimentary airport one-way pick up service on arrival
- Complimentary Wifi Internet access in the room
- 43” smart TV with national and international channels
- Complimentary drinking water, tea and coffee making in room
- On-site medical staff from 7 am. to midnight
4.9 Deluxe Room
正数
- I’m sorry to Eleven Hotel. I typed Elegance Bangkok Hotel but I don’t know why it went to Eleven Hotel. I did not stay in Eleven Hotel. Please take my earlier review out. My mistake. Please except my apology.
1.6 Deluxe Room
负面的
- I was quarantined for 10 days, NO HOT WATER IN THE SHOWER! The water pooled up in the shower! The drain was not working right. I reported to the front desk and asked to change the room, the front desk saying they will look for the new room, fixing the drain but I never got the new room.
- In the dining area where we ate. There were so many fries and gnats. Gnats all over on the fruits plates and salad plates. I used elevator to come down to the dining room, we noticed that the elevator never been cleaned.
4.8 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Excellent customer service.
- Very clean accommodations.
Eleven Hotel Bangkok went above and beyond for me. I stayed with them for the mandatory one day Quarantine program upon arriving in Thailand. From the start they were quick to communicate with via email to confirm the stay and make sure I have everything I needed. The room was bright, clean and well maintained. The bed was comfy and the meals were good. There was a longer delay for my PCR test from the lap and they gave me a great deal on a second night. Their customer service was stellar, their staff kind and I would highly recommend staying with Eleven Hotel Bangkok!
5.0 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- 工作人员，清洁度，房间标准，WiFi 速度非常好。
我和我弟弟住在一个连通房，非常好。在我看来，11酒店对于ASQ来说是一个非常好的选择。工作人员非常好，如果需要，接待处总是可以联系到的。做covid测试的护士也很好。我向任何抵达曼谷的人推荐这家酒店
4.3 Deluxe Room
正数负面的
- 并非酒店的过失，而是我在住宿期间禁止离开房间的1小时津贴。
在这家ASQ酒店做了10天检疫。感到足够长的时间。 15天对我来说太长了。这很困难但可行。只要您接受此隔离状态。我会推荐这家酒店。价格合理，物有所值。
2.6 Deluxe Room
正数负面的
- 糟糕的食物!! =辣椒奶酪玉米片=没有辣椒没有切达干酪炒面粉玉米饼！-冷蛋！-太可惜了米饭!!没有刀！-
- 没有测试交流或空闲时间
- 乙烯地板接缝，用透明包装胶带固定
酒店可以住房间，但是没有任何真正的食物计划=您希望在房间里品尝到Q的食物！==食物是一个主要问题=不能用培根代替水煮的火腿!!! =没有美国人在早餐时吃沙拉！ =面包应烤普通白面包=面包中似乎有干米粒！！（牙齿硬y咀嚼）所有食物均在室温下食用=咖啡，肉，汤，蛋！食物是根据星期几随机提供的！要求止痛药=为什么要获得3级==得到了几乎没有效果的1粒药！