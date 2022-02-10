Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

ห้อง All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. สูงสุดของ 2 Adults Studio Room 30 m² ฿13,750 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,750 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,250 - 5th Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK สูงสุดของ 2 Adults 1 Bedroom Deluxe 36 m² ฿16,750 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,250 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,750 - 5th Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK

One of the most fascinating cities in Southeast Asia, Bangkok is vibrant, colorful, and even mind-boggling at times. Here, gleaming skyscrapers grace the skyline alongside historical temples. Past, present, and future live harmoniously together. Bangkok has it all and is a city that promises to fascinate and thrill. Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok is the ideal spot to start your explorations of the city. Located in Bangkok's bustling Sukhumvit business, shopping, and entertainment district, Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok puts you in the thick of the action while giving you the quiet comfort of a serviced residence. Simply enter your dates of stay and submit our secure online booking form to proceed with your reservation at Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง

คะแนน 0.0 /5 ไม่ได้จัดประเภท ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์ คะแนน 0 ยอดเยี่ยม 0 ดีมาก 0 เฉลี่ย 0 แย่ 0 แย่มาก Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด หากคุณเป็นแขกของทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด