Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy Test & Go and Sandbox package are non-refundable and must be pre-paid

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Studio, King 36 m² ฿16,843 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,843 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,316 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,527 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 允许健身 国际频道 互联网-无线上网 微波 游泳池 素食餐 工作空间

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

微波

游泳池

素食餐

最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant 1 Bedroom Suite 48 m² ฿21,053 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,527 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,158 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,369 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK

允许健身

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

厨房

客厅

微波

游泳池

素食餐

洗衣机

最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant 1 Bedroom Premier 54 m² ฿23,685 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,579 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,685 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,895 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK

允许健身

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

厨房

客厅

微波

游泳池

素食餐

洗衣机

工作空间

Adelphi Suites Bangkok is strategically located on Sukhumvit Soi 8, a 2-minute walk from the Nana skytrain station and close to shopping and business districts as well as nightlife. All rooms are beautifully furnished with modern amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. Onsite facilities include a business center with internet stations, an outdoor swimming pool, covered car parks, and plenty more. Comfort and convenience are the hallmarks of Adelphi Suites Hotel.

