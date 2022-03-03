Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy Reservation is non refundable however dates can be amended as per guest request. Hotel must receive the amended dates one week prior to arrival.

Deluxe Room 38 m²

允许健身

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

可吸烟房

游泳池

工作空间

Strategically located in Sukhumvit Soi 20, Golden Tulip Mandison Suites is an ideal base for exploring this lively entertainment and shopping district of Bangkok. Guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer thanks to the hotel’s shuttle services to the Asoke skytrain station or the Sukhumvit subway station. Various shopping centers, such as Emporium, MBK Center, Terminal 21, Siam Paragon, and Central World are easily accessible via the skytrain, while the subway will link corporate guests to Silom, Sirikit Convention Center, and the Chatuchak Weekend Market. All accommodations are suites decorated in modern décor and resort style and all rooms are guaranteed the gorgeous views of Bangkok’s skyline. Numerous on-site facilities are offered to satisfy even the most discerning guest such as a lifestyle floor, which includes an all-day dining restaurant, a large outdoor pool with a built in fountain, and an outdoor lounge area with cabana style beds. Guests can also enjoy a fully functional gym or make use of the 4 meeting rooms. Excellent services and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay at Golden Tulip Mandison Suites.

分数 3.2 /5 平均数 基于 4 评论 评分 1 优秀的 1 非常好 1 平均数 0 较差的 1 糟糕的 Golden Tulip Mandison Suites的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 Golden Tulip Mandison Suites 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 🇪🇸 David Juan Aguilar Luque 到达 23/02/2022 0.8 Deluxe Room 负面的 No clean room in two days Hotel very very bad!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! No recomended anything!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🇦🇹 Christoph Zangerl 到达 23/02/2022 4.3 Deluxe Room 正数 Very friendly staff, very clean rooms, good buffet breakfast, very nice view, quiet rooms, good vlocation for BTS, Terminal 21and Emporium shopping malls 负面的 Internet nearly impossible to use, swimmingpool under construction Airport pickup worked well, first PCR Test on the way to the Hotel (Result within 8 hours), second PCR Test in the HOTEL (very nice). 2 meals in the quarantene in the room, next day free to roam (and free to go to the nice buffet breakfast). Beautiful view of Bangkok from the room!!!! Thank you again for the nice stay 🇹🇭 Promma 到达 08/12/2021 4.7 Deluxe Room This’s a service apartment in downtown but quite area. Close to shopping center. 3 meal service in the room. Food is very good. Strong recommend. 🇪🇪 Anna 到达 19/11/2021 3.3 Deluxe Room 正数 Quick response from the hotel when booking 负面的 rooms very outdated, food is ok. Pick up from the airport was good, nice car and quick test done. Rooms need improvement, aircon was noisy