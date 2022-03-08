奇诺镇画廊胡同 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
奇诺镇画廊宾馆于 2014 年重新装修，保证客人无论在普吉岛出差还是休闲度假，都能获得愉快的住宿体验。距离市中心仅 9 公里，30 分钟内即可抵达机场。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。在这家普吉岛酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。酒店提供各种服务，包括所有客房内的免费无线网络连接、每日客房清洁服务、出租车服务、票务服务、行李寄存服务。在您入住期间体验高品质的客房设施。部分客房提供无线上网、无线上网（免费）、无烟房、空调、阳台/露台，可帮助客人在漫长的一天后恢复活力。您可以全天享受花园和游戏室的轻松氛围。在奇诺镇画廊宾馆享受无与伦比的服务和真正享有盛誉的地址。
113 Soi Soon U-Thit, Yaowarat Road, Tambon Talat Nuea Muang, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000