奇诺镇画廊胡同 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

8.6
通过
202条评论进行评分
更新于 March 8, 2022
+13 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

奇诺镇画廊宾馆于 2014 年重新装修，保证客人无论在普吉岛出差还是休闲度假，都能获得愉快的住宿体验。距离市中心仅 9 公里，30 分钟内即可抵达机场。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。在这家普吉岛酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。酒店提供各种服务，包括所有客房内的免费无线网络连接、每日客房清洁服务、出租车服务、票务服务、行李寄存服务。在您入住期间体验高品质的客房设施。部分客房提供无线上网、无线上网（免费）、无烟房、空调、阳台/露台，可帮助客人在漫长的一天后恢复活力。您可以全天享受花园和游戏室的轻松氛围。在奇诺镇画廊宾馆享受无与伦比的服务和真正享有盛誉的地址。

分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是奇诺镇画廊胡同的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 奇诺镇画廊胡同
查看所有评论

地址/地图

113 Soi Soon U-Thit, Yaowarat Road, Tambon Talat Nuea Muang, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

