PHUKET TEST & GO

Chino Town Gallery Alley - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.6
rating with
202 reviews
Updated on March 8, 2022
Chino Town Gallery Alley - Image 0
Chino Town Gallery Alley - Image 1
Chino Town Gallery Alley - Image 2
Chino Town Gallery Alley - Image 3
Chino Town Gallery Alley - Image 4
Chino Town Gallery Alley - Image 5
+13 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in 2014, the Chino Town Gallery Guesthouse guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Phuket for business or pleasure. The city center is merely 9 km away and the airport can be reached within 30 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service, luggage storage. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, balcony/terrace, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the garden, games room. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Chino Town Gallery Guesthouse.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Chino Town Gallery Alley, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Chino Town Gallery Alley
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

113 Soi Soon U-Thit, Yaowarat Road, Tambon Talat Nuea Muang, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

Partner Hotels

Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Xinlor House
9.1
rating with
87 reviews
From ฿-1
The Memory at On On Hotel
8.8
rating with
1551 reviews
From ฿-1
Casa Blanca Boutique Hotel Phuket
9
rating with
1059 reviews
From ฿-1
Sound Gallery House
9.1
rating with
16 reviews
From ฿-1
The Blanket Hotel Phuket Town
8.9
rating with
467 reviews
From ฿-1
Sleep at Phuket
7.9
rating with
475 reviews
From ฿-1
Green Leaf Hostel
8.4
rating with
21 reviews
From ฿-1
bloo Hostel
8.6
rating with
146 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU