Chino Town Gallery Alley - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Renovated in 2014, the Chino Town Gallery Guesthouse guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Phuket for business or pleasure. The city center is merely 9 km away and the airport can be reached within 30 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service, luggage storage. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, balcony/terrace, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the garden, games room. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Chino Town Gallery Guesthouse.
113 Soi Soon U-Thit, Yaowarat Road, Tambon Talat Nuea Muang, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000