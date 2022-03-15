芭东阿拉亚海滩酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
如果您正在寻找一家位于普吉岛的便利酒店，那么芭东阿拉亚海滩酒店就是您的最佳选择。这家四星级酒店距市中心仅 15 公里，距机场仅 45 公里，每年都吸引着众多旅客。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。芭东阿拉亚海滩酒店酒店提供优质贴心的服务和方便实用的设施，赢得了客人的普遍好评。为了客人的舒适和便利，酒店在所有客房提供免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、便利店、每日客房清洁服务、礼品/纪念品商店。所有客房均配备周到的设施，以确保无与伦比的舒适感。酒店提供许多独特的休闲活动，如浮潜、室外游泳池、潜水、水疗、按摩。无论您出于何种原因来访普吉岛，芭东阿拉亚海滩酒店都是令人振奋和令人兴奋的假期的理想场所。