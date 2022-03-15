PHUKET TEST & GO

芭东阿拉亚海滩酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.2
通过
592条评论进行评分
更新于 March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

如果您正在寻找一家位于普吉岛的便利酒店，那么芭东阿拉亚海滩酒店就是您的最佳选择。这家四星级酒店距市中心仅 15 公里，距机场仅 45 公里，每年都吸引着众多旅客。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。芭东阿拉亚海滩酒店酒店提供优质贴心的服务和方便实用的设施，赢得了客人的普遍好评。为了客人的舒适和便利，酒店在所有客房提供免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、便利店、每日客房清洁服务、礼品/纪念品商店。所有客房均配备周到的设施，以确保无与伦比的舒适感。酒店提供许多独特的休闲活动，如浮潜、室外游泳池、潜水、水疗、按摩。无论您出于何种原因来访普吉岛，芭东阿拉亚海滩酒店都是令人振奋和令人兴奋的假期的理想场所。

地址/地图

162-162/1-2 Taweewong Rd., Patong Sub-District, Kathu, Phuket, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

热门过滤器

