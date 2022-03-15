Araya Beach Hotel Patong - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Phuket, look no further than Araya Beach Hotel Patong. With its location just 15 km from the city center and 45 km from the airport, this 4-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Araya Beach Hotel Patong, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as snorkeling, outdoor pool, diving, spa, massage. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, the Araya Beach Hotel Patong is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.
162-162/1-2 Taweewong Rd., Patong Sub-District, Kathu, Phuket, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150