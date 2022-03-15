PHUKET TEST & GO

Araya Beach Hotel Patong - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.2
rating with
592 reviews
Updated on March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Phuket, look no further than Araya Beach Hotel Patong. With its location just 15 km from the city center and 45 km from the airport, this 4-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Araya Beach Hotel Patong, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as snorkeling, outdoor pool, diving, spa, massage. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, the Araya Beach Hotel Patong is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Address / Map

162-162/1-2 Taweewong Rd., Patong Sub-District, Kathu, Phuket, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

