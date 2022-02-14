Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与贝班天堂酒店以优先方式，以及贝班天堂酒店从你会直接收取货款。

Be Baan Paradise Hotels is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



Be Baan Paradise Hotels 酒店地理位置优越，距离巴东壮丽海滩的蔚蓝海水和白色沙滩 10 分钟路程，是每个人的梦想度假胜地。更重要的是，您可以从这里轻松步行到 Jungcelon 购物中心和 Bangla 路，这条街以娱乐、餐厅和夜生活而闻名。该物业由一系列客房组成，大部分客房拥有自己的私人阳台。每间客房都布置高雅，并配备了所有必要的便利设施，让您住得舒适。 Be Baan Paradise Hotels 热情好客和优质住宿，绝对值得一游。

便利设施/功能 1.高速Wifi（带独立路由器）

2. 有线电视

3. 迷你冰箱

4. 办公桌

5. 空调

6.闭路电视24小时

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 贝班天堂酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。