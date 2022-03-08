Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Garden View Room 32m²
฿42,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Non-Married Couples
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Garden View Room 36m²
฿44,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Non-Married Couples
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Junior Garden View Suite 44m²
฿57,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿10,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Coffee Machine
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Non-Married Couples
Our beachfront Koh Samui resort invites you to savour unforgettable getaways in the glittering Gulf of Siam. Stylish sunlit rooms and spacious suites surround a palm-shaded pool, just steps from the sand.
Step into a majestic sanctuary and indulge in blissful treatments at the Bill Bensley-designed spa. Leave the little ones to have a blast at the kids' club while you savour fresh flavours from land and sea at Full Moon restaurant, overlooking the ocean. Spend lazy days by the pool or stroll to nearby Fisherman's Village for a taste of local culture, with dazzling fire shows and a sizzling culinary scene.
Our team members have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
