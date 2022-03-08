Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Garden View Room 32m²
฿42,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Balkon
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Ongetrouwde stellen
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Kamer met Uitzicht op de Tuin 36m²
฿44,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Balkon
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Ongetrouwde stellen
Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Junior Suite met Uitzicht op de Tuin 44m²
฿57,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿10,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- Bad
- Koffiezetapparaat
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Ongetrouwde stellen
Een gerenommeerd 5-sterrenresort, gelegen in Bophut, het mooiste strand van Samui, op loopafstand van Fisherman's village en bestaat uit 106 kamers en suites. Het resort beschikt over een bekroond Full Moon Restaurant en de Anantara Spa. Er zijn ook vergader- en banketfaciliteiten, ideaal voor evenementen met maximaal 100-120 afgevaardigden.
