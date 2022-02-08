Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy Up to 48 hours before arrival no cancellation fee will apply. Bookings cancelled after 12:00 pm local time, 2 days prior to arrival will be charged the full amount.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults Love Ocean/Garden View Room (Package prices include PCR Tests) 51 m² ฿21,379 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿16,999 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台

允许健身

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

未婚夫妇

游泳池

素食餐

工作空间

曼特拉苏梅岛度假村位于受欢迎的波普特镇的山坡上，为客人提供壮观的全景，俯瞰泰国湾宁静的蓝绿色海水。客人可以在宁静的环境中欣赏这些美景，同时驱车 10 分钟即可到达广受欢迎的码头和渔人村，那里有许多当地餐厅和一些客人见过的最迷人的海滩。酒店拥有各种舒适的客房，其中大部分都享有迷人的海景。以岛上最好的自助早餐和咖啡之一开始新的一天。现场设施包括 VIEW 餐厅的一流美食、24 米长的室外无边泳池、Jai 水疗中心的各种护理、顶级健身中心、Wi-Fi 互联网接入、23 个电视频道和免费的室内 IP 电话，让客人与世界各地的家人和朋友保持联系。 Mantra Samui Resort酒店还为客人提供24小时礼宾服务。

便利设施/功能 GYM

SPA Facilities

Co-Working Space / Work-lounge

Infinity pool

Sun beds

Beach umbrella

Free WiFi

Air condition

Minibar

Safety box

Smoke detector

Car parking

