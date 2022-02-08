SAMUI TEST & GO

曼特拉苏梅岛度假村 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.6
通过
1513条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
REFUND POLICY
100% 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系曼特拉苏梅岛度假村以优先方式，以及曼特拉苏梅岛度假村从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy

Up to 48 hours before arrival no cancellation fee will apply. Bookings cancelled after 12:00 pm local time, 2 days prior to arrival will be charged the full amount.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults
Love Ocean/Garden View Room (Package prices include PCR Tests) 51
฿21,379 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿16,999 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
特征

  • 阳台
  • 允许健身
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 游泳池
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间

曼特拉苏梅岛度假村位于受欢迎的波普特镇的山坡上，为客人提供壮观的全景，俯瞰泰国湾宁静的蓝绿色海水。客人可以在宁静的环境中欣赏这些美景，同时驱车 10 分钟即可到达广受欢迎的码头和渔人村，那里有许多当地餐厅和一些客人见过的最迷人的海滩。酒店拥有各种舒适的客房，其中大部分都享有迷人的海景。以岛上最好的自助早餐和咖啡之一开始新的一天。现场设施包括 VIEW 餐厅的一流美食、24 米长的室外无边泳池、Jai 水疗中心的各种护理、顶级健身中心、Wi-Fi 互联网接入、23 个电视频道和免费的室内 IP 电话，让客人与世界各地的家人和朋友保持联系。 Mantra Samui Resort酒店还为客人提供24小时礼宾服务。

便利设施/功能

  • GYM
  • SPA Facilities
  • Co-Working Space / Work-lounge
  • Infinity pool
  • Sun beds
  • Beach umbrella
  • Free WiFi
  • Air condition
  • Minibar
  • Safety box
  • Smoke detector
  • Car parking
地址/地图

9/123-124 Moo 1 Maenam, Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84330

