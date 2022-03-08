Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Garden View Room 32m²
฿42,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 가든 뷰 룸 36m²
฿44,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
주니어 가든뷰 스위트 44m²
฿57,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿10,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모
- 발코니(전체 액세스)
- 목욕통
- 커피 머신
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 미혼 커플
사무이에서 가장 아름다운 해변인 보풋에 위치한 노포 5성급 리조트로 어부의 마을까지 도보 거리에 있으며 106개의 객실과 스위트로 구성되어 있습니다. 리조트는 수상 경력에 빛나는 Full Moon Restaurant과 Anantara Spa를 보유하고 있습니다. 최대 100-120명까지 수용할 수 있는 행사에 이상적인 회의 및 연회 시설도 있습니다.
아난타라 보풋 코사무이 리조트
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 아난타라 보풋 코사무이 리조트모든 리뷰보기