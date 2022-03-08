Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Garden View Room 32m²
฿42,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- バルコニー
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 未婚のカップル
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
デラックスガーデンビュールーム 36m²
฿44,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- バルコニー
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 未婚のカップル
最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
ジュニアガーデンビュースイート 44m²
฿57,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿10,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- バルコニー（フルアクセス）
- バスタブ
- コーヒーメーカー
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 未婚のカップル
サムイ島で最も美しいビーチであるボプートに位置する老舗の5つ星リゾートで、フィッシャーマンズビレッジまで徒歩圏内で、106室の客室とスイートで構成されています。リゾートには、受賞歴のあるフルムーンレストランとアナンタラスパがあります。最大100〜120人の代表者が参加するイベントに最適な会議および宴会施設もあります。
アナンタラボプートサムイ島リゾート
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す アナンタラボプートサムイ島リゾートすべてのレビューを見る