SAMUI TEST & GO

アナンタラボプートサムイ島リゾート - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.5

407レビューによる評価
更新日 March 8, 2022
迅速な対応

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Garden View Room 32
฿42,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • バルコニー
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 未婚のカップル
特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
デラックスガーデンビュールーム 36
฿44,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • バルコニー
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 未婚のカップル
特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
ジュニアガーデンビュースイート 44
฿57,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿10,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • バスタブ
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 未婚のカップル

サムイ島で最も美しいビーチであるボプートに位置する老舗の5つ星リゾートで、フィッシャーマンズビレッジまで徒歩圏内で、106室の客室とスイートで構成されています。リゾートには、受賞歴のあるフルムーンレストランとアナンタラスパがあります。最大100〜120人の代表者が参加するイベントに最適な会議および宴会施設もあります。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
住所/地図

99/9 Moo 1, Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

