Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Garden View Room 32m²
฿42,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Couples non mariés
OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre de Luxe avec Vue sur le Jardin 36m²
฿44,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Couples non mariés
OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Suite junior avec vue sur le jardin 44m²
฿57,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿10,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Baignoire
- Cafetière
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Couples non mariés
Un complexe 5 étoiles bien établi, situé à Bophut, la plus belle plage de Samui, à distance de marche du village de pêcheurs et se compose de 106 chambres et suites. Le complexe dispose d'un restaurant primé Full Moon et d'un spa Anantara. Il y a aussi des salles de réunion et de banquet, idéales pour des événements avec jusqu'à 100-120 délégués.
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Anantara Bophut Koh Samui ResortVOIR TOUS LES AVIS
Hôtels Test & Go proximité