SAMUI TEST & GO

อนันตรา บ่อผุด เกาะสมุย รีสอร์ท - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.5
คะแนนจาก
407
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 8, 2022
+3 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Garden View Room 32
฿42,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ดีลักซ์ วิวสวน 36
฿44,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
จูเนียร์ สวีท วิวสวน 44
฿57,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿10,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน

รีสอร์ทระดับ 5 ดาวที่มีชื่อเสียง ตั้งอยู่ที่บ่อผุด ชายหาดที่สวยที่สุดในเกาะสมุย สามารถเดินไปยังหมู่บ้านชาวประมงได้ ประกอบด้วยห้องพักและห้องสวีท 106 ห้อง รีสอร์ทมีร้านอาหารฟูลมูนที่ได้รับรางวัลและอนันตราสปา นอกจากนี้ยังมีสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกสำหรับจัดประชุมและจัดเลี้ยง ซึ่งเหมาะสำหรับการจัดงานที่มีผู้ร่วมประชุมมากถึง 100-120 คน

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

99/9 Moo 1, Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

