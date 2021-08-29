Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1-Bedroom Loft 175m²
฿54,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿70,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿54,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿42,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿24,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿12,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 阳台（完全访问）
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- HDMI电缆
- 清真食品选择
- 互联网-无线上网
- 厨房
- 客厅
- Netflix公司
- 户外设施
- 游泳池
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
最大值 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
两卧室阁楼 350m²
฿84,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿64,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿50,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿28,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿14,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
最大值 6 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
三卧室庭院 540m²
฿175,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿129,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿102,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿54,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿27,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿27,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
最大值 10 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
整栋别墅 - 5 间卧室 800m²
฿245,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿179,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿142,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿74,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿37,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿37,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Clay Beach Samui 是一座宽敞豪华的高级海滨别墅，坐落在郁郁葱葱的热带环境中，直接坐落在波普特湾西端的白色沙滩上。它的设计别具一格，在 3 公里弯曲的沙滩海岸线上，一直穿过渔人村，暹罗湾和邻近的帕岸岛闪闪发光的绿松石色调，迷人地坐落在地平线上，令人惊叹的全景景观。
该物业设有五间相当大的豪华卧室。阁楼式公寓战略性地位于物业的后方，设有自己的起居区和设备齐全的厨房。这些阁楼的建造和设计与三间主卧室所在的主要阶段相同，仅配备来自泰国邻国的最好的家具和装饰。
第一个阁楼位于一楼，从物业的正门通过私人竹门进入，这是第一个阁楼。它的特点是从地板到天花板的滑动玻璃门上覆盖着遮光窗帘、一个带电磁炉的小厨房、咖啡机、烤面包机、内置冰箱和一个享有私人小型游泳池景色的早餐吧。睡眠区位于阁楼的上部。它配备了一张额外的特大号床、一个带镜面推拉门的大衣橱和一间带步入式花洒淋浴间和天然石材制成的双盥洗盆的套间浴室。舒适区与浴室分开。
在通往三楼的楼梯上，您会找到第二个阁楼。阁楼的无边泳池或睡眠区都可以欣赏到迷人的海景。它设有配备内置电器的设备齐全的厨房和由天然木材制成的餐桌，最多可舒适地容纳 6 位客人。休息区比第一个阁楼宽敞得多，有自己的起居空间，沙发和靠垫放在藤地毯上。由 6 米高的落地滑动玻璃门接壤，这个阁楼的主要特色之一是吊床，距底层 6 米。它由从法国运来的优质材料制成，并已牢固安装以确保安全。配有超大的抱枕和靠垫，让您享受更轻松、更舒适的休息。俯瞰主别墅和游泳池的是阁楼楼上的卧室。它配备了一张额外的特大号床、一个带镜面推拉门的壁橱和一间带石雕浴缸、花洒淋浴、马桶和双人天然石材盥洗盆的连接浴室。
整个别墅内精致而现代的亚洲风格家具与东方的古董艺术、雕塑和装饰融为一体。白灰色的柔和色调与沿海环境的天然木材、热带绿色植物和蔚蓝相融合，对设计细节的完美关注，Clay Samui 是一座真正独特的梦想别墅，充满了丰富的热带岛屿生活方式。
Clay Samui 在一个鼓舞人心的位置提供独一无二的——壮观、令人瞠目结舌的现代现代住宿。
对于较大的团体，阁楼可以单独租用或作为整个物业的一部分租用。
便利设施/功能
- Airconditioning
- Four Swimming Pools
- 海滩通道
- 免费WiFi
- Toiletries
- Terrace
- 吸烟区
- Safety Deposit Box
- 饭厅
- 设备齐全的厨房
- 毛巾和床单
- 电吹风
- 客厅
- 免费停车场
5.0 2-Bedroom Loft
正数
负面的
- Super specious
- Two pools
- Stunning view
- Kitchen
- Amazing decor
- Great staff
- That I couldn’t stay longer!
My two children and I stayed for 1 week at Clay Beach as part of our quarantine coming back to Samui and we absolutely loved it! We had booked one section of it which comprised of one duplex with bedroom, living room and kitchen and pool and a second bedroom on a lower floor with small living room and pool.
Having all this space just to us was the main reason I booked Clay Beach as we were not allowed outside the villa at first. I also knew we would have to do online school for part of the stay so needed to be able to separate the kids.
For me it was also important to have access to a kitchen. With 2 picky eaters I needed the option of being able to cook and keep lots in the fridge.
The kids just loved everything about the place. Apart from the spaciousness, they loved having 2 pools and the ‘trampoline’ (which they called it) which was a net you could lie on and relax but they used for jumping :-)
I loved it too! I really enjoyed having such a nice view. We were looking over the rooftops of the beachfront villas they have, and on there they had placed these beautiful statues that I very much enjoyed looking at. And photographing :-) I also loved the decor throughout. Everything was just so nice.
The staff was amazing - even though we didn’t see them much as we were not allowed too - I could reach them online and they would organize or drop off anything I needed.
During our stay Nathon Hospital also came for us to do our 2nd pcr tests and it was very smooth.
Thank you Clay Beach for helping us through our first week of quarantine!
5.0 3-Bedroom Courtyard
正数
负面的
- 过了隔离期也不想走了！
- 选择使用几个私人游泳池
- 海滩通道
- 服务周到
- 干净而且很宽敞
- 周边环境安静
- 优质的服务
- 舒适的床
- 优秀的员工
我和我的搭档从澳大利亚来到一座华丽而豪华的别墅，回到苏梅岛的欢迎再好不过了。我强烈推荐 Clay Beach Samui 作为 ASQ 酒店和 SHA Plus。我们住了整整两周，希望我们预订更长时间。工作人员很友好、乐于助人，并且总是可以通过 WhatsApp 和 Line 访问，即使我们不允许联系，他们也确保我们度过了愉快的时光并提供了我们需要的一切。