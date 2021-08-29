Super specious

Two pools

Stunning view

Kitchen

Amazing decor

Great staff

That I couldn’t stay longer!

My two children and I stayed for 1 week at Clay Beach as part of our quarantine coming back to Samui and we absolutely loved it! We had booked one section of it which comprised of one duplex with bedroom, living room and kitchen and pool and a second bedroom on a lower floor with small living room and pool. Having all this space just to us was the main reason I booked Clay Beach as we were not allowed outside the villa at first. I also knew we would have to do online school for part of the stay so needed to be able to separate the kids.

For me it was also important to have access to a kitchen. With 2 picky eaters I needed the option of being able to cook and keep lots in the fridge.

The kids just loved everything about the place. Apart from the spaciousness, they loved having 2 pools and the ‘trampoline’ (which they called it) which was a net you could lie on and relax but they used for jumping :-)

I loved it too! I really enjoyed having such a nice view. We were looking over the rooftops of the beachfront villas they have, and on there they had placed these beautiful statues that I very much enjoyed looking at. And photographing :-) I also loved the decor throughout. Everything was just so nice.

The staff was amazing - even though we didn’t see them much as we were not allowed too - I could reach them online and they would organize or drop off anything I needed.

During our stay Nathon Hospital also came for us to do our 2nd pcr tests and it was very smooth.

Thank you Clay Beach for helping us through our first week of quarantine!