Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Garden View Room 32m²
฿42,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- Balkon
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Zimmer mit Gartenblick 36m²
฿44,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- Balkon
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Junior Suite mit Gartenblick 44m²
฿57,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿10,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- Balkon (voller Zugang)
- Badewanne
- Kaffeemaschine
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
Ein etabliertes 5-Sterne-Resort in Bophut, dem schönsten Strand von Samui, nur wenige Gehminuten vom Fischerdorf entfernt und besteht aus 106 Zimmern und Suiten. Das Resort verfügt über ein preisgekröntes Full Moon Restaurant und das Anantara Spa. Es gibt auch Tagungs- und Banketteinrichtungen, ideal für Veranstaltungen mit bis zu 100-120 Personen.
