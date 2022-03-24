BANGKOK TEST & GO

Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3
通过
815条评论进行评分
更新于 March 24, 2022
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok - Image 0
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok - Image 1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok - Image 2
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok - Image 3
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok - Image 4
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok - Image 5
+28 相片
快速反应

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults
1 Bedroom Apartment 66
฿5,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 浴缸
  • 允许健身
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 游泳池
  • 洗衣机
  • 工作空间
最大值 4 Adults
2 Bedroom Apartment 110
฿6,600 - 1 Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 浴缸
  • 允许健身
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 游泳池
  • 洗衣机
  • 工作空间
最大值 6 Adults
3 Bedroom Apartment 138
฿8,200 - 1 Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 浴缸
  • 允许健身
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 游泳池
  • 洗衣机
  • 工作空间

A part of the prestigious Shama groups, Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok was built in 2010 and is conveniently located a 5-minute stroll to the Ploenchit BTS skytrain station, while Bumrungrad Hospital is a 15-minute walk away. Positioned in the residential area of Bangkok, this luxurious property will meet the refined standards of business and leisure travelers alike. The hotel boasts an exclusive selection of rooms that are uniquely adorned with signature Shama decoration that is the pinnacle of luxury and lavishness. Guests may make use of the hotel's excellent recreational and leisure facilities including the kid's club, gym, and outdoor pool. In addition to its cozy accommodation, guests are in close proximity to the heart of the city, providing easy access to entertainment centers, fast-growing commercial areas, and major shopping centers. Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok is a classy and top-notch accommodation that is ready to cater to your every need.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
查看所有评论

地址/地图

39/1 Sukhumvit Soi2, Klongtoey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

合作伙伴酒店

True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3

1085 评论
฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3

6272 评论
฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1

2458 评论
฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6

2090 评论
฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4

6947 评论
฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9

3139 评论
฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2

3757 评论
฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5

316 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

iCheck inn Residence soi 2
7.9

2381 评论
฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7

3449 评论
฿-1
曼谷素坤逸11巷11号酒店
8.9

830 评论
฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4

1762 评论
฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4

11540 评论
฿-1
Sindhorn Kempinski Bangkok
9.3

56 评论
฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4

4289 评论
฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4

58 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU