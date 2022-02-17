BANGKOK TEST & GO

Adelphi Suites Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.7
rating with
3449 reviews
Updated on February 17, 2022
Adelphi Suites Bangkok - Image 0
Adelphi Suites Bangkok - Image 1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok - Image 2
Adelphi Suites Bangkok - Image 3
Adelphi Suites Bangkok - Image 4
Adelphi Suites Bangkok - Image 5
+41 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
REFUND POLICY
100% DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 51 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Adelphi Suites Bangkok in a prioritized manner, and Adelphi Suites Bangkok will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy

Test & Go and Sandbox package are non-refundable and must be pre-paid

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Studio, King 36
฿16,843 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,843 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,316 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,527 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Microwave
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Suite 48
฿21,053 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,527 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,158 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,369 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Bathtub
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Washing Machine
  • Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Premier 54
฿23,685 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,579 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,685 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,895 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Bathtub
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Washing Machine
  • Work Space

Adelphi Suites Bangkok is strategically located on Sukhumvit Soi 8, a 2-minute walk from the Nana skytrain station and close to shopping and business districts as well as nightlife. All rooms are beautifully furnished with modern amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. Onsite facilities include a business center with internet stations, an outdoor swimming pool, covered car parks, and plenty more. Comfort and convenience are the hallmarks of Adelphi Suites Hotel.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Adelphi Suites Bangkok, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Adelphi Suites Bangkok
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

6, Sukhumvit Soi 8, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
rating with
11540 reviews
From ฿-1
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
rating with
830 reviews
From ฿-1
iCheck inn Residence soi 2
7.9
rating with
2381 reviews
From ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
rating with
815 reviews
From ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
rating with
6776 reviews
From ฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
rating with
2580 reviews
From ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
rating with
669 reviews
From ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
rating with
1762 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU