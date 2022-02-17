Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 51 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Adelphi Suites Bangkok in a prioritized manner, and Adelphi Suites Bangkok will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy Test & Go and Sandbox package are non-refundable and must be pre-paid

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Studio, King 36 m² ฿16,843 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,843 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,316 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,527 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Microwave

Swimming Pool

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant 1 Bedroom Suite 48 m² ฿21,053 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,527 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,158 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,369 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Bathtub

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Swimming Pool

Vegetarian Meals

Washing Machine

Work Space Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant 1 Bedroom Premier 54 m² ฿23,685 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,579 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,685 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,895 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Bathtub

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Swimming Pool

Vegetarian Meals

Washing Machine

Work Space

Adelphi Suites Bangkok is strategically located on Sukhumvit Soi 8, a 2-minute walk from the Nana skytrain station and close to shopping and business districts as well as nightlife. All rooms are beautifully furnished with modern amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. Onsite facilities include a business center with internet stations, an outdoor swimming pool, covered car parks, and plenty more. Comfort and convenience are the hallmarks of Adelphi Suites Hotel.

