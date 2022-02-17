Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
Test & Go and Sandbox package are non-refundable and must be pre-paid
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Studio, King 36m²
฿16,843 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,843 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,316 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,527 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- Fitness Allowed
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Microwave
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Suite 48m²
฿21,053 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,527 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,158 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,369 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- Bathtub
- Fitness Allowed
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Washing Machine
- Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Premier 54m²
฿23,685 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,579 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,685 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,895 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- Bathtub
- Fitness Allowed
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Washing Machine
- Work Space
Adelphi Suites Bangkok is strategically located on Sukhumvit Soi 8, a 2-minute walk from the Nana skytrain station and close to shopping and business districts as well as nightlife. All rooms are beautifully furnished with modern amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. Onsite facilities include a business center with internet stations, an outdoor swimming pool, covered car parks, and plenty more. Comfort and convenience are the hallmarks of Adelphi Suites Hotel.
